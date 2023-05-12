Thane, May 12 (PTI) The body of a man aged around 30 years was found in a lake in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday, civic officials said.

The body was spotted in the Upvan lake around 9 am, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of Thane civic body's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC).

It was fished out and handed over to the Vartak Nagar police, he said.

A case of accidental death was registered and the body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, a police official said.

