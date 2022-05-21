Thane, May 21 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy was crushed to death after a car ran over him at a sports complex in Dombivili town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 5 pm on Friday, when the victim, Prashant Mishra, was playing on the ground at the complex with other children, an official said.

Also Read | Fuel Price Cut: Petrol To Get Cheaper by Rs 9.5 per Litre, Diesel by Rs 7 per Litre After Govt Cuts Excise Duty.

The police have arrested Jayesh Nerlekar (35), who was driving the car inside the complex and ran over the boy, killing him on the spot, he said.

The victim's body was sent for post-mortem and an offence under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against the accused, the official added.

Also Read | Maharashtra: ‘Just Building Ashram Schools Will Not Be Sufficient, What Is Needed Is Quality Education’, Says Ajit Pawar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)