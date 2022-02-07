Nagpur, Feb 7 (PTI) An 11-year-old boy from Nagpur in Maharashtra, who was seriously injured after falling from a building while trying to catch a kite on January 28, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital on Monday, police said.

The incident had occurred when the deceased Mayur Shahu was flying a kite with his friends from the second floor of a building in the Pardi area, an official said.

He lost his balance while trying to catch a string of a kite and fell.

He died at a private hospital during treatment, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered.

