Nagpur, Feb 8 (PTI) Police have busted a sex racket being operated from a hotel in Nagpur city of Maharashtra and rescued two women while a man was arrested, an official said on Wednesday.

A team of Social Services Branch of the city police recently raided a hotel located in Narendra Nagar after sending a decoy customer.

A case was registered under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act, he said.

