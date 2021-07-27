Palghar, Jul 27 (PTI) A clerk in the Dahanu magistrate's court in Palghar district was on Tuesday arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe for providing a certified true copy of an order, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

ACB Palghar unit Deputy Superintendent of Police Navnath Jagtap identified the accused as junior clerk Rajendra Pardeshi (44).

"The complainant wanted a certified true copy of court order and Pardeshi demanded a bribe and was held during a trap," he said.

