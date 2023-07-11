Bhandara, Jul 11 (PTI) Five persons were rescued from a temple located in the middle of a river where they were stranded after water levels rose due to heavy rains in Maharashtra's Bhandara district on Tuesday, an official said on Tuesday.

The water level of Wainganga river rose to 243.60 meters amid heavy rains in the area and five persons who were at Nrusingh Temple got stranded, District Disaster Management Officer Abhishek Naamdas said.

The district search and rescue team reached the scene this morning and brought out the stranded persons safely after efforts of more than two hours, he said.

Devotees had been in the temple since Saturday and were unaware of the rising water levels, the official said.

