Thane, Jun 29 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have registered a case of cruelty against the husband and five relatives of a woman for allegedly harassing her after she delivered a girl child, an official said on Thursday.

No arrests have been made so far, the official said.

In her complaint to theI police station on Wednesday, the 32-year-old housewife said her husband and in-laws had been harassing her since 2017

The accused troubled the woman more after she delivered a girl child and would also taunt her over the colour of the skin of her daughter, the official said, quoting the complaint.

A case has been registered against the woman's husband, her three sisters-in-law and his parents under Indian Penal Code sections, including 498A (cruelty) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said.

