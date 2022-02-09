Aurangabad, Feb 9 (PTI) A delegation of industry operators from Aurangabad met Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday and demanded better rail connectivity to boost industrial growth in the region.

Also Read | Vivo T1 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in India at Rs 15,990.

Talking about the meeting, industrialist Ram Bhogale said, "We met the railway minister and apprised him of the industrial strength of Aurangabad. We demanded a connectivity between Jalna dry port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) in Mumbai through Aurangabad-Ahmednagar-Pune railway line for better goods transport."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)