Nagpur, Jun 26 (PTI) Four persons, including two who posed as policemen, have been arrested for allegedly extorting Rs 1.8 lakh from a man dealing in mobile phones and accessories in Nagpur, an official said on Monday.

Accused Aniket Wankhede (22) and Sachin Vaidya (22) convinced their friend Mrudul Supsande to hack into the phone of a woman known to one of the accused, the police official said.

"On June 18, accused Yash Tekam and Anil Jadhav arrived at Supsande's mobile phone shop along with Wankhede and Vaidya and introduced themselves as policemen. They told Supsande he was going to be arrested like Wankhede and Vaidya for hacking into a woman's phone," the official said.

"They extorted Rs 1.8 lakh from Supsande on the pretext of not taking action in the case. After he found something amiss, Supsande filed a police complaint, which led to the arrest of the four," the Dhantoli police station official said.

