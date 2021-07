Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena students' wing president Aditya Shirodkar on Friday joined the Shiv Sena in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Shirodkar is the son of Rajan Shirodkar, a close aide of MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

