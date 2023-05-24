Thane, May 24 (PTI) A policeman suffered injuries after a mob attacked a flying squad of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd. (MSEDCL) in the state's Thane district on Wednesday, an official said.

Also Read | New Parliament Building Inauguration: Parliament Not PM Narendra Modi's Own House To Inaugurate, Will Boycott Ceremony, Says TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

Six persons have been arrested so far in connection with the violence, he said.

Also Read | Job Market Experienced Salary Growth Dip in FY2023 to 9% Led by Agri, Agro Chem, Auto, BFSI Sectors, Says Report.

The police said an MSEDCL team accompanied by a few policemen visited Koni village near Dombivali in the afternoon.

The team found that a meter installed in a house was tampered with and power was being drawn illegally.

As the team seized the meter, the family members and other villagers pelted stones at the officials and manhandled them. They attacked a police constable, who was with the MSEDCL officials, with sticks, injuring him.

The mob also damaged the vehicle of the flying squad and snatched the seized meter, he said.

While six persons have been arrested so far, police have formed three teams to track down the other accused, said the official.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)