Nashik, Jul 1 (PTI) With the addition of 87 new cases of coronavirus, the tally of infections in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose to 4,76,993 on Friday, a health official said.

As many as 17 persons recovered from the infection during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 4,67,741, while the toll remained unchanged at 8,899, he said.

With this, the district currently has 353 active cases, the official said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 2,73,474 were from Nashik city, 1,77,322 from other parts of the district, 13,904 from Malegaon and 8,377 patients were from outside the district, the administration said.

