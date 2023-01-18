Aurangabad Jan 18 (PTI) An assistant commissioner of police from Maharashtra's Aurangabad city has been suspended for allegedly harassing a woman, an official said on Wednesday.

The state home department passed the suspension order of ACP Vishal Dhume and asked him not to leave the city without the permission of the police commissioner.

The young officer was arrested on Monday, a day after the City Chowk police registered a case against him for allegedly harassing a woman in a car. He secured bail the same day, said the official.

Dhume has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to "stalking, assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty", the official said.

After Dhume's suspension, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council Ambadas Danve tweeted, “I had been to the police station and told police to take action against Dhume. Shiv Sena will take a stand for the security of women.” He belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Sena.

Earlier, AIMIM Member of Parliament Imtiaz Jaleel had warned of a “bandh” in Aurangabad on Friday in case of no action against the police officer.

