Palghar, May 14 (PTI) A rubber manufacturing unit was gutted in a fire at Wada in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Sunday, Fire Brigade officials said. No casualty was reported.

The blaze erupted at around 4 AM. It was brought under control after four hours, the officials said.

A short circuit is the prime facie cause of the fire.

