Nagpur, Apr 10 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy drowned in Kanhan river in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday when he went there to swim along with with his friends, police said.

Also Read | ‘Shiv Sena Has Become Pseudo-Secular’, Says Devendra Fadnavis After Party Worker Prints Urdu Calendar.

The incident occurred in Mauda tehsil, around 50 kms from here, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: 33-Year-Old Teacher Booked for Molesting Class 4 Student in Beed School.

The deceased, Swapnil Dilip Dhobale, had gone to swim in the river along with his friends. Around 10.30 am, some of them entered the water, but found it difficult to swim. One of their friends rushed to help them and brought two of them to safety, police said.

However, Swapnil drowned in the river. The local police personnel were informed about the incident, following which his body was fished out.

Police registered a case of accidental death.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)