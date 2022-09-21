Nagpur, Sep 21 (PTI) Two chain snatchers were arrested in Nagpur city of Maharashtra and gold ornaments worth Rs 40,000 were recovered from them, police said on Wednesday.

Also Read | Electric Scooter Battery Fire Kills 8-Year-Old Girl in the US: Report.

The action was taken by the personnel of Lakadganj police station, an official said.

Also Read | Tecno Pova Neo 5G India Launch on September 23, 2022.

The accused, identified as Sachin Suresh Taklikar and Rupesh Nandkishore Pande (both aged 28), had robbed a 45-year-old woman of her gold chain when she was passing by Parwarpura locality on Sunday morning.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) and launched an investigation.

"The police identified the accused persons on the basis of CCTV footage and arrested them. The gold chain and the two-wheeler used in the crime was recovered by the police," the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)