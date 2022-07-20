Thane, Jul 20 (PTI) Police have rescued two women, who were allegedly pushed into flesh trade, arrested a female agent who was part of the prostitution racket from Thane city of Maharashtra, an official said on Wednesday.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the city police's crime branch near a mall took the action on Tuesday evening, he said.

"Acting on a tip-off that some women were being pushed into flesh trade, a police personnel acted as a decoy and later arrested the woman agent at Kapurbawdi locality," senior inspector Mahesh Patil of the AHTC said.

The police rescued two women, he said, adding that a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act were registered against them.

