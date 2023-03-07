Thane, Mar 7 (PTI) An unidentified woman allegedly stole gold ornaments from a temple in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Weather Update: IMD Predicts Rain With Thunderstorm in Several Parts of Odisha During Holi, To Continue Till March 10.

Based on a complaint lodged by the temple priest, an offence has been registered for the theft that took place at Kalika temple in Ambernath town on Monday, an official said.

Also Read | White-Collar Job Openings for Women Witness 35% Growth in February 2023, Says Report.

A woman allegedly jumped the railings and entered the sanctum sanctorum and stole gold chains adorning the deities and walked away, he said.

The incident was captured by the CCTV cameras on the premises and the footage is being examined by the police, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)