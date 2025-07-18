Bengaluru, Jul 18 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly using abusive language and derogatory comments against Karnataka and Kannada-speaking people, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on July 17 at around 9.30 am, when Ranjith Mathew, a delivery partner, called a customer, identified as Mithun Sarkar, to confirm the address to deliver a T-shirt ordered by him through an online platform, they said.

Sarkar, who hails from Tripura, has been living in Bengaluru for the past nine years and claimed that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of incident, police said. He was arrested on Thursday night.

According to the FIR, Mathew said that during the call, Sarkar allegedly responded to him in Hindi and began verbally abusing him, making insulting remarks about Kannada, Karnataka, and Kannadigas.

In his complaint, he further said that Sarkar claimed "Seventy per cent Hindi speakers are here," and used vulgar language aimed at humiliating him and belittling the Kannada-speaking community.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered at Bommanahalli police station under sections 196(1)(a) (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 352 (intentional insult with the intent to provoke a breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, a senior police officer said.

"The accused who was arrested in the case alleged that he was under the influence of alcohol when he made such remarks. But we need to verify. An investigation is underway to ascertain his claim," he added.

