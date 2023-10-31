Nagpur, Oct 31 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly killing the 39-year-old lover of his wife in Nagpur city of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased man was the cousin of the main accused.

Police have arrested the main accused and his nephew while another relative involved in the crime is on the run, an official said.

The victim was attacked with sharp weapons and sticks in the wee hours of Tuesday in Rambaug area.

A case has been registered on the charge of murder and the Arms Act.

