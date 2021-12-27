Nagpur, Dec 27 (PTI) A man with an outstanding electricity bill of Rs 1.52 lakh in Nagpur was booked for allegedly threatening a MSEDCL team making the rounds to take action against defaulters, police said on Monday.

Also Read | Oppo A11s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched, Check Prices & Other Details Here.

The team had come to the home of a consumer on Sunday when the accused, identified as Jishan Masani, came to the spot and issued a threat, an official said.

Masani was booked for stopping a government servant from carrying out his duty as well as for criminal intimidation, a Shanti Nagar police station official said.

Also Read | Flipkart Smartphone Year End Sale: Apple iPhone 12 Mini Now Available at Rs 41,199; Check More Offers Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)