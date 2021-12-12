Nagpur, Dec 12 (PTI) A man was hit on the head with a hot frying pan after he complained that his omelette was burnt, police in Sitabuldi area of Nagpur said on Sunday.

Also Read | Bank of Maharashtra Lowers Home Loan Rate to 6.40%.

The accused omelette vendor has been identified as Vinod Rathod (48) while the man who got hit was Amravati resident Sandip Sayare, an official said.

Also Read | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Hints at Bringing Anti-Conversion Bill in Belagavi Assembly Session.

"Sayare alighted at the railway station nearby and had ordered an omelette costing Rs 40. The argument started after he demanded that his burnt omelette be replaced. Rathod has been charged under sections 324 and 504 of IPC for hitting Sayare, which landed the latter in hospital," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)