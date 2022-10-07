Thane, Oct 7 (PTI) A 19-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman employee of the Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation in Thane district, a police official said on Friday.

The man entered the house of conservancy worker Savita Salve on October 1 and killed her, Crime Branch Unit II senior inspector Sachin Gaikwad said.

"We arrested Moniesh Jadhav, an unemployed teen, after going through 75 CCTV cameras in the vicinity. He entered the house to steal and ended up killing the 42-year-old woman," he said.

