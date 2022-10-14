Erode (TN), Oct 14 (PTI) A court here on Friday sentenced a man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a girl here.

The District Mahila Court held him guilty after the prosecution proved its case that the man sexually assaulted the girl in 2019.

The Mahila Court Judge Malathy sentenced Senthilkumar to 20 years RI and slapped Rs 5,000 on him under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Act.

The judge also directed the Tamil Nadu government to grant Rs 2 lakh to the affected girl as compensation.

According to prosecution, Senthilkumar (33) took the child (studying class II) who was playing near her residence at Ukkaram to an isolated place and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the spot.

The child then returned home and narrated the ordeal to her parents.

The girl's parents lodged a police complaint, following which Senthilkumar was arrested.

