Kaushambi (UP), May 8 (PTI) A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl when she was sleeping outside her home in a village here on Thursday, police said.

The accused was identified as Man Singh, a resident of the village under Saini police station limits in Kaushambi district, they said.

Circle Officer Awadhesh Kumar Vishwakarma said the child was sleeping in shade outside her home when her family members were occupied with farm work. "It is alleged that at this time Man Singh raped the minor. The child's screams alerted her family and villagers nearby, who gathered at the scene as the accused fled," he said.

A complaint was filed by the child's family based on which police registered an FIR and arrested the accused.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

