Thane, Apr 3 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was killed allegedly by six unidentified persons following a dispute over an old enmity in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Kolsewadi area of Kalyan township.

An altercation took place between the victim, Suraj Hilam, and the accused over some previous grievances. The accused called the man out of his home on Tuesday afternoon and allegedly assaulted him, an official from Kolsewadi police station said.

The man later returned home and in the evening, his family members found him unresponsive. A doctor later declared him dead, he said.

Based on a complaint by the victim's brother, the police registered a case against six unidentified persons under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 302 (murder), the official said.

The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem and a probe was on into the case, he added.

