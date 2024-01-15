Thane, Jan 15 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was rescued from the marshes near a railway tunnel in Thane East on Monday, a civic official said.

He has been admitted in the Intensive Care Unit of Thane civil hospital, said regional disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

"The incident took place at 6:10pm near the railway tunnel in Chenadni Koliwada. He was rescued by RDMC and fire brigade personnel. A police probe is underway into the incident," he added.

