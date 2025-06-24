Hoshiarpur, Jun 24 (PTI) A 37-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in the head at his residence here, police said on Tuesday.

Laabh Singh, a resident of Kamalpur village, allegedly shot himself with an illegal pistol inside his house in Kamalpur village in Tanda, said Gurwinderjit Singh, Station House Officer of Tanda police station.

Preliminary investigations suggested that Singh was depressed, the officer said.

He was immediately rushed to the Community Health Centre, Tanda, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary of Civil Hospital, Dasuya, for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

Further investigations are underway, said police.

