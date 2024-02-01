New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was stabbed by a group of people in northwest Delhi's Netaji Subhash Place area allegedly for not withdrawing criminal cases against two of their associates, police said on Thursday.

The attackers were closed associates of Anas alias Rahul and Harsee, both of whom are facing two criminal cases, including an attempt to murder, in Budh Vihar area, police said.

The incident happened Monday when Pankaj, the victim, had gone to see his grand mother at her house in Netaji Subhash Place.

Three or four people followed him and attacked him with knives, wounding him in his thigh, among other places, a police officer said. Pankaj is under treatment at a hospital, he said.

Another police officer said the attackers were sent by Anas and Harsee, who had in October last year attacked Pankaj's brother Piyush in Budh Vihar area. Piyush lost sight in one eye in that attack.

When the brothers' family lodged a complaint against them, the two tried to burn down their house.

In connection with the arson, Anas and Harsee were booked by police under the section 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house) of the IPC at Budh Vihar Police Station and were arrested.

According to police, Anas and Harsee, currently in Tihar Jail, had been forcing Pankaj and Piyush to withdraw the cases lodged against them.

The two were even more miffed since their bail was rejected in the court.

Police have booked a case under 307(attempt to murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and formed teams to nab the attackers.

