New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death by an unidentified person in west Delhi's Punjabi Bagh area, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident occurred on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday and a team rushed to the spot after getting a PCR call.

The victim, Mangolpuri resident Monu, was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed during treatment, a senior police officer said.

A case under section 302 (murder) has been registered in the matter, the officer said, adding that multiple teams of the police station and the special staff have been formed for investigation.

Monu worked at a shoe manufacturing factory, the officer said.

