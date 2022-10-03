New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India on Monday reported an over two-fold rise in its vehicle production at 1,77,468 units in September 2022.

The company had produced a total of 81,278 units in the same month last year.

"The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles during the month," Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

The company took all possible measures to minimise the impact, it said, however adding, as "production volume in September 2021 was adversely impacted due to shortage of electronic components, a year-on-year comparison may not be meaningful".

Total passenger vehicles production was at 1,73,929 units last month. It was at 77,782 units in September 2022. Passenger cars production was up at 1,31,258 units as against 47,884 units in the same month a year ago.

Utility vehicles production stood at 29,811 units during the period under review. The same was 21,873 units in September 2021, the company said.

Production of light commercial vehicles Super Carry was at 3,539 units as compared to 3,496 units in the year-ago month, it added.

