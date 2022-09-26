Maruti Suzuki India has officially launched the Grand Vitara today in the country starting at Rs 10.45 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings of the Grand Vitara are open and customers can get their hands on the vehicle by paying an amount of Rs 11,000 via the Nexa experience website. The car has received at least 55,000 bookings. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara gets a large chrome-lined hexagonal grille, three-point LED daytime running lamps, body cladding and bumper-mounted main headlamp cluster. 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV Unveiled in India; Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos Rival Gets 27.97 Kmpl Mileage.

It comes in the following variants - Smart-Hybrid Sigma MT, Delta MT, Delta AT, Zeta MT, Zeta AT, Alpha MT, Alpha AT, Alpha MT WD, Electric Hybrid Zeta + ECVT and Electric Alpha + ECVT. Under the bonnet, the Grand Vitara gets two petrol engine options coupled with either a mild-hybrid system or a strong-hybrid system. This engine is only paired with an eCVT gearbox.

On the other hand, the 1.5-litre petrol engine produces 115hp of power and a torque of 141Nm. The mild-hybrid option engine churns out 103hp of power and 135Nm of torque.

On the inside, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes loaded with dual-tone theme soft-touch materials across the dashboard, a 9-inch smartplay studio touchscreen infotainment system, a 360-degree camera, connected car tech, ESP, hill-hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, six airbags and more.

