New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday announced the rollout of a one-time property tax amnesty scheme for the financial year 2025-26.

Under the Sumpattikar Niptaan Yojana (SUNIYO), people will be able to pay the principal amount of property tax of the current year (2025-26) and the previous five years (2020-21 onwards) in one go and all their previous dues (before 2020-21), including interest and penalty will stand waived off, the municipal corporation said.

Also Read | Who Was Vaishnavi Hagawane? Rajendra Hagawane's Daughter-in-Law Allegedly Dies by Suicide, Pune NCP Leader Accused of Demanding Gold, Fortuner Car in Dowry.

The MCD also noted that a similar one-time measure launched in 2022-23, the SAMRIDDHI scheme, also allowed full waiver of old arrears if the taxpayer paid recent dues i.e. due of five years for residential and six years for non-residential properties.

The SUNIYO scheme will apply to all types of properties falling under the jurisdiction of the MCD.

Also Read | Fine for Cancelling Ride, Cap on Fare Hike During Peak Hours, Carpooling Guidelines: Key Highlights of Maharashtra Aggregator Policy for Ola, Uber-Like Cab Services.

In his first General House meeting after taking over as Delhi Mayor, Raja Iqbal Singh on Wednesday also announced the removal of "user charges" linked to garbage collection on the property tax.

The introduction of the user charge, which is currently being levied along with annual property tax has been opposed by both opposition AAP, the ruling BJP and residents' groups.

However, the House proceedings were disrupted when AAP councillors questioned the mayor for not declaring a Leader of the House (LOH).

Former AAP mayor Mahesh Kumar and AAP's Leader of Opposition Ankush Narang also raised slogans in the House.

In response, Mayor Singh who was elected recently in April 25, announced BJP Satya Sharma as the new Leader of the House.

Previously, under the AAP-led MCD, Mukesh Goel was the LOH. Goel has since quit the AAP and is among the 16 councillors of the opposition party who announced the formation of Indraprastha Vikas Party (IVP), citing alleged neglect and non-performance within the civic body.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)