New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has separated two hospitals of the corporation for upgrading health services, officials said on Friday.

"These two hospitals -- Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis, and Maharishi Valmiki hospital -- were merged with the approval of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in 2017," they said.

Also Read | RPF Recruitment 2024: Notification Released For 2,250 Constable and SI Posts; Know Age Limit, Educational Qualification and Other Details.

The officials said that the two hospitals were after the merger facing difficulty in providing quality healthcare services due to which it was decided to separate the functioning.

The administrative and financial matters of both the hospitals will be separate and independent, according to the new arrangement.

Also Read | GATE 2024 Admit Card for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering Examination Likely To Be Released Today at gate2024.iisc.ac.in, Know How To Download.

But even after separation, both Rajan Babu and Maharishi Valmiki Institutes will continue to work mutually and collaboratively in matters of emergency, ambulance services, laboratory, radiology and specialist services so that resources can be efficiently and optimally utilised, according to an official statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)