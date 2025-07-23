New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has formed a sub-committee to establish dedicated shelter homes for stray dogs in each zone of the city.

The move aims to address the issue from both public health and safety perspectives, according to Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma.

The newly formed committee will be responsible for preparing a comprehensive action plan, which will include identifying suitable locations for shelters, estimating resource requirements, determining the budget, and coordinating with NGOs and expert institutions working in the fields of animal welfare and public health.

The committee has been tasked with submitting a detailed report within a month, including zone-wise models and recommendations.

Sharma said that the situation has become increasingly serious in recent months and requires urgent attention. "The problem of stray dogs is turning into a major urban health and civic issue in Delhi. To find a long-term and effective solution, the Standing Committee has decided to constitute a sub-committee that will look into the establishment and operation of shelter homes across all zones," she said.

