Noida, Apr 23 (PTI) A member of a Khalistani group, who was absconding for the past three decades, was arrested from a village in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday, officials said here.

Mangat Singh, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest, was nabbed by a joint team of Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and Sahibabad police station officials.

Also Read | Rules Changing From May 1: ATM Withdrawal, Bank Balance Check To Cost More As Hiked Interchange Fees Come Into Effect Next Month; Minimum Balance Rules, Credit Card Benefits Also Revised by Major Banks.

He has been facing charges of attempt to murder and under sections of the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act. An FIR in the case was registered against him in 1993.

Singh was arrested that year and got bail in 1995. He had been absconding since then, a police officer said. He was also wanted in a separate case of robbery and extortion.

Also Read | EPFO Pension Hike: Here's How Much Pensioners Could See in Revised Monthly Payments As Government Considers 650% Hike.

Mangat Singh's brother Sangat Singh was the chief of the banned organization Khalistan Commando Force. He was killed in an encounter with the Punjab Police in 1990.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)