New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Members of civil society celebrated a symbolic Holi with flowers at Yamuna banks on Wednesday resolving to contribute to the efforts to revive the highly polluted river in the national capital.

The event hosted by the social organisation 'Yamuna Sansad' was also attended by New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj and BJP MLAs Mohan Singh Bisht, Raj Kumar Bhatia, Anil Goel and Poonam Sharma.

The programme began with a Havan by the priests and folk singers from Braj Mandal rendered songs highlighting the glory of the Yamuna and its association with Lord Krishna.

Swaraj said rejuvenation of the Yamuna is a priority of the BJP's double-engine government at the Centre as well as in Delhi. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi this mission will be successfully completed, she said.

Adarsh Nagar MLA Bhatia said the new BJP government in Delhi has already started work to clean the river.

The Yamuna can only be cleaned with the government and the society joining hands to meet the challenge, Yamuna Sansad convener Ravi Shankar Tiwari 'Yamuna Bhikshu' said.

"This event is an effort to bring people from all walks of life in Delhi together to focus on Yamuna cleaning. Our objective is to ensure greater participation of the society to this mission," Tiwari said.

In the event held at Sonia Vihar Water Sports Club on the river banks, Fine Arts students demonstrated live painting of different forms of the Yamuna, and its association with Delhi and the people of the city. A sand sculpture of the Yamuna was also created by them.

