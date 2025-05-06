Mendhar/Jammu, May 6 (PTI) A private passenger bus skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, leaving two persons dead and 20 others injured, officials said.

The bus was on its way to Mendhar from Ghani village when the accident took place near Sangra in Mankote area around 9.20 am, they said.

A rescue operation was launched immediately.

