New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) Man Infraconstruction Limited (MICL) on Tuesday reported over two-fold rise in net profit after tax to Rs 81.6 crore for the March 2023 quarter.

The company's profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 37.4 crore during the corresponding period of 2022-23, MICL said in a statement.

During the quarter under review, MICL said its revenue from operations rose to Rs 680 crore compared to Rs 264 crore in the year-ago period.

In FY23, the company's PAT increased 20 per cent to Rs 259 crore from Rs 216 crore during FY22.

Its revenue from operations in FY23 surged 97 per cent to Rs 1,890 crore from Rs 961 crore in the year-ago period.

Man Infra is headquartered in Mumbai with two business verticals -- EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) and real estate development.

