New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 24 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The humidity level in the city was 52 per cent at 8.30 am, it said.

The weather office predicted strong surface winds during the daytime with mainly clear skies and said the maximum temperature was likely to settle around 38 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 150 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

