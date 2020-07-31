New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) State-owned MMTC on Friday reported a loss of Rs 271.37 crore for the March quarter of 2019-20.

It had posted a profit of Rs 11.76 crore in the corresponding period of 2018-19.

Also Read | Shakuntala Devi Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Links for Free Download and Watch Online; Vidya Balan's Film for Amazon Prime is the New Victim of Piracy?.

Income for the January-March period of 2019-20 fiscal stood at Rs 3,506.58 crore, as against Rs 7,107.66 crore earlier, MMTC said in a regulatory filing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)