Gurugram, Apr 24 (PTI) Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy R K Singh on Sunday called for a collective effort on a global level to fight the issue of carbon emissions.

Also Read | Reliance Industries Limited Calls Off Rs 24,371 Crore Future Retail Deal.

India has been working consistently to meet its carbon emission goals, the minister said addressing a panel discussion on solar energy here.

The issue of carbon emission is something that cannot be solved by one country alone. Even if a country becomes green in terms of renewable energy generation, the problem will remain as the world is one, he said adding "you can't have a country-wise solution but must have a worldwide solution."

Also Read | CRPF Recruitment 2022: Apply for 11 Dy Commandant Engineer Posts; Check Details Here.

The minister further said developed countries must come forward to tackle the challenge collectively.

"We (India) are fastest (among all nations) in establishing renewable capacities. But, till all countries don't come together, we can't reduce global warming," he had earlier said.

President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen also attended discussion on 'Solar Energy Development' at the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Secretariat in Gurugram, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said in a statement.

According to the statement, Leyen in her address said India and the European Union are closely aligned in the fight against climate change. Both India and the EU have embarked on their way to net zero emissions. And in both India and Europe, solar energy will play a key role to get there.

"Now, we need to step up EU-India cooperation in developing solar energy. We can learn from each other how to finance, promote, and deploy solar energy and how to secure global supply chains and material needed for solar panels," the president was quoted as saying in the statement.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)