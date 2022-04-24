Mumbai, April 24: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has announced a recruitment for Dy Commandant Engineer post. Candidates can check the official notification and other details on the official site of the CRPF at crpf.gov.in.

According to the latest Recruitment 2022 notification, organisation is seeking to fill a total of 11 vacancies with this recruitment drive. The application process will conclude on May 19. BARC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 266 Posts Including Stipendiary Trainee, and Others; Check Details Here.

How to Apply for CRPF Recruitment 2022:

Eligible candidates will have to appear for a walk-in-interview which will start on May 19, 2022.

The venues for the interviews are New Delhi, Guwahati, Hyderabad. For more details, please refer to notification.

Eligibility Criteria for CRPF Recruitment 2022:

The candidate must have an MTech/ME degree in Civil Engineering from an acknowledged university or institution with a minimum of five years of experience in planning, construction, and maintenance of buildings, preparation of BoQs, contract documents/ NITS, etc.

The candidate must be an Indian National.

Age Limit for CRPF Recruitment 2022:

The maximum age limit for Dy Commandant Engineer post is 45 years.

Notably, the appointment is based on a contractual basis for one year. Visit the official website of the CRPF regularly for information and updates.

