Nagpur, Apr 16 (PTI) A mobile phone handset was seized from an inmate of high-security 'anda cell' of the Nagpur central jail by jail staff, police said on Saturday.

The phone was seized from Shekhu alias Gulanwaz Khan Izaz Khan (32) on Thursday and handed over to Dhantoli police for investigation, an official said.

Shekhu, history-sheeter, was arrested by the police in December 2019 for smuggling liquor.

He, along with five others, were booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and lodged in the jail.

