New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Power & Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar has assured all possible assistance to state-owned SJVN Ltd in the execution of various projects in India, Nepal and Bhutan.

The minister visited SJVN Corporate Headquarters Shakti Sadan at Shimla today, a company statement said.

Gurjar held a meeting with SJVN management and senior officers.

The minister appreciated the rapid growth and contribution of the SJVN under the able leadership of SJVN CMD Nand Lal Sharma.

He commended the relentless efforts of SJVNites in attaining a portfolio of around 31,000 MW.

He assured all possible assistance from the Centre in the execution of projects in India and neighbouring countries of Nepal and Bhutan, the statement said.

Gurjar also reviewed the status of the power stations in the operation and maintenance stage as well as ongoing activities in power projects that are under various stages of construction.

The minister asserted that energy played a very vital role in the development and overall economy of the nation.

Gurjar further said that the Modi government has always stressed upon development of the energy sector viz generation, transmission & distribution, which has resulted in ensuring dedicated, reliable and affordable power supply in rural and urban areas throughout the country.

Welcoming Gurjar, Sharma apprised him about the construction and development activities of the under-construction projects of SJVN.

Sharma later gave a detailed presentation of various projects of SJVN in India and abroad.

He also informed that in sync with the Prime Minister's commitment to generating 500 GW of energy from renewable sources by 2030, SJVN has re-engineered its business model with an upscaled shared vision of 5,000 MW by 2023, 25,000 MW by 2030 and 50,000 MW by 2040.

Sharma informed of the exponential growth and diversification journey of SJVN, starting from a single project at its inception, with the current portfolio of around 31,000 MW in India and abroad.

He reiterated the firm resolve on behalf of team SJVN to meet the targets envisaged by the Centre.

