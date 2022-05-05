Honda Cars India officially launched the Hybrid e:HEV on Wednesday at Rs 19.49 Lakh. It is the first hybrid model in the compact sedan segment. The Honda City Hybrid e:HEV is the first Honda car to feature Honda Sensing technology in India. The bookings of the Hybrid e:HEV are already open. Customers can their hands on the vehicle for a token amount of Rs 21,000. New Honda City e:HEV Hybrid India Launch Set For May 4, 2022.

The new Honda City Hybrid e:HEV comes with a solid front grill, claw-like outline on the fog lamps, rear bumper diffuser, 16-inch alloy wheels, and LED headlights with integrated DRLs.

Honda City Hybrid e:HEV (Photo Credits: Honda)

To everyone who participated in the #WinWithHonda contest, thank you for your participation. Special Congratulations to the winners for your winning answers! Our team will be in touch with you soon. pic.twitter.com/sFO9UdOFa3 — Honda Car India (@HondaCarIndia) May 5, 2022

The H logo at the front and back now comes in a blue shade. Under the bonnet, the new Honda City Hybrid e:HEV gets a 1.5-litre four-cylinder, Atkinson Cycle petrol engine with two electric motors. The engine generates 124 bhp of power and 253 Nm of peak torque.

Honda City Hybrid e:HEV (Photo Credits: Honda)

On the inside, the Honda City Hybrid e:HEV comes loaded with an 8-inch main display, connected car tech with Alexa integration and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

Honda City Hybrid e:HEV (Photo Credits: Honda)

For safety, the vehicle come with 6 Airbags, Honda Lane-Watch, a multi-angle rearview camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system and more.

