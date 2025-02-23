New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) A 27-year-old man died after his motorcycle plunged off a flyover in Delhi's Shahdara area on Sunday, police said.

His relative suffered serious injuries in the accident, they added.

A PCR call was received at 3:02 pm about a motorcycle plunging off the Geeta Colony flyover. The two injured men had been admitted to a hospital by locals.

The police found the damaged motorcycle at the site, an officer said.

Sarita Vihar resident Sonu (27) and his relative, also named Sonu (30), from Bhagirathi Vihar, were taken to Dr Hedgewar Aarogya Sansthan. The 27-year-old was declared brought dead, the police said.

Medical examinations confirmed that both were under the influence of alcohol, according to the officer.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the two were maternal uncle and nephew. They were travelling from Bhagirathi Vihar to Sarita Vihar at the time of the accident, he said.

A case has been registered and an investigation taken up to ascertain the sequence of events, he added.

