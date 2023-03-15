New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) The Centre will shortly announce the names of states where the seven Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel Parks will be set up with an outlay of Rs 4,445 crore, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

The sites for PM MITRA Parks are being chosen through by a Challenge Method based on objective criteria.

The government had earlier invited proposals of state governments having ready availability of contiguous and encumbrance-free land parcels of over 1,000 acres along with other textiles related facilities & ecosystems.

"The PM MITRA scheme where we will be shortly announcing the states who have won through the challenge route, and who have offered to provide the best ecosystem for our textile industry to collectively be present at one location where plug and play infrastructure will be made available for the entire supply and value chain to be colocated and make ourselves more competitive will certainly give a big boost to the 5F vision of Prime Minister Modi," Goyal said at the Global Textile Conclave.

The minister addressed the event being held in Jaipur virtually.

MITRA Parks will offer an opportunity to create an integrated textiles value chain right from spinning, weaving, processing/dyeing, and printing to garment manufacturing at one location.

An integrated Textile Value chain at 1 location will reduce logistics costs of the Industry.

The Parks will be established under the PM MITRA scheme which is inspired by the Prime Minister's 5F vision – Farm to Fibre to Factory to Fashion to Foreign.

The government has received 18 applications from 13 States for the seven Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel parks approved earlier, which are in the "advanced stage" of consideration, Textile Secretary Rachna Shah said earlier this month.

The Union Cabinet in October 2021 approved the setting up of 7 Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel parks with a total outlay of Rs 4,445 crore for five years to position India strongly on the global textiles map.

