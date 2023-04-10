Nashik, Apr 10 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik increased by 23 on Monday to touch 4,82,807, while the death toll stood unchanged at 8,904, a health official said.

The recovery count rose by 32 during the day to reach 4,73,826, leaving the district with an active caseload of 77, he added.

