Nashik, May 22 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik increased by five on Monday to touch 4,83,073, while the death toll stood unchanged at 8,904, an official said.

The recovery count increased by three during the day and reached 4,74,159, leaving the district with an active caseload of 10, he added.

